July 18 (Reuters) - Broadcaster and publisher Media General Inc reported a wider quarterly loss as it incurred charges on the sale of some of its newspapers to Berkshire Hathaway Inc .

The company recorded revenue of $84.1 million for the second quarter.

Net loss widened to $146.3 million, or $6.48 per share, from $15.4 million, or 68 cents per share, a year earlier.