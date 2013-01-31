FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Media General revenue rises 40 pct
Sections
Featured
Trump praises federal response
Puerto Rico
Trump praises federal response
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
Cyber Risk
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 31, 2013 / 1:45 PM / in 5 years

Media General revenue rises 40 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 31 (Reuters) - Broadcaster Media General Inc posted a 40 percent jump in fourth-quarter revenue on an increase in political advertising, sending its shares up 6 percent before the bell.

The company earned $17.6 million, or 62 cents per share, in the fourth quarter, compared with a loss of $3.3 million, or 15 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose 40 percent to $108.7 million. The company recorded political revenues of $30 million for the quarter.

Shares of the Richmond, Virginia-based company were up 6 percent at $4.36 in premarket trading on Thursday. They closed at $4.12 on the New York Stock Exchange on Wednesday.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.