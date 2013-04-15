UPDATE 2-RCS core investors back vital cash call

* Plans rights issue of at least 400 mln euros by July

* Cash call expected to dilute earnings per share

* Bank consortium to underwrite sale yet to be formed

* Shares fall more than 3 percent, underperform market (Recasts with investor commitment to cash call, adds details)

By Danilo Masoni and Jennifer Clark

MILAN, April 15 (Reuters) - Controlling shareholders of loss-making RCS MediaGroup that include some of Italy’s business elite have backed a 400 million euro ($524 million) cash call, vital to securing the Italian publisher’s future.

RCS, publisher of influential Italian newspaper Corriere della Sera, said on Monday that a group of investors including investment bank Mediobanca and carmaker Fiat, has agreed to buy about half of an issue of new shares.

But with some shareholders outside this pact unhappy about the fundraising, there is a risk that a sizeable portion of the shares could be left unsold.

That could attract interest from cash-rich outsiders who see an RCS stake as a way to join Italy’s business establishment or lead to a possible challenge to the current ownership structure.

Like other traditional media companies, RCS has seen advertising sales plunge during Italy’s longest recession in two decades and lost readers to online competitors.

The company needs to raise money from shareholders to speed up its transition to digital media and reverse losses over the next three years.

RCS chief financial officer Riccardo Taranto told analysts on Monday members of a shareholder pact that controls 58 percent of the publisher had so far committed to subscribe to 50 percent of the capital increase.

People familiar with the situation have said that pact members Fiat, Intesa Sanpaolo and Mediobanca could step in and buy any unsold rights of other members, taking the pact’s participation to the full 58 percent.

That leaves RCS the task of persuading other shareholders to buy the remaining new shares and securing banks to underwrite the sale.

RCS said Intesa, Italy’s biggest retail bank, Centrobanca, BNP Paribas, Mediobanca and Banca Akros had separately proposed themselves as members of a consortium of underwriters for a total of 166 million euros.

Including those pledges, Taranto said the cash call was “basically 91 percent” covered.

Fonsai, another shareholder with around 5.4 percent, has also indicated it will take part.

But the 400 million euro capital hike due in July, to be followed by another one for up to 200 million euros by 2015, has irked some shareholders. Analysts predict it will heavily dilute earnings per share.

Entrepreneur Diego Della Valle, who owns 8.7 percent, criticised the operation in a letter to the board, while the company’s single biggest shareholder with about 13 percent, healthcare businessman Giuseppe Rotelli, has yet to disclose his intentions.

RCS shares were 3.6 percent lower at 0.83 euros by 1444 GMT, underperforming the broader Milan index, which was down 0.5 percent.

The company agreed the rights issue at a board meeting on Sunday when it also reported a wider-than-expected net loss of 509 million euros in 2012 and said it expected to end 2013 deeply in the red.

Board member Paolo Merloni resigned in the middle of the five-hour meeting. He thought terms of the rights issue were damaging for shareholders, according to media reports.

“The 600 million euro capital increase will be enough to save the company, and that’s about it,” said an analyst who has a “sell” rating on the stock.

“The publisher is an important part of Italy’s establishment. But in financial terms it counts for very little.”

RCS has a market capitalisation of 645 million euros and net debt of 846 million euros.