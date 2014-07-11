FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
German rehabilitation clinic chain Median for sale -sources
July 11, 2014 / 1:16 PM / 3 years ago

German rehabilitation clinic chain Median for sale -sources

Arno Schuetze, Frank Siebelt

2 Min Read

FRANKFURT, July 11 (Reuters) - Germany’s largest private-sector chain of rehabilitation clinics, Median Kliniken, has been put up for sale by its private-equity owners, several people familiar with the matter said, as the German healthcare facilities market consolidates further.

The sale of the Berlin-based company, with annual revenue of about 500 million euros ($682 million), would come just months after healthcare group Fresenius wrapped up the 3 billion euro purchase of hospitals from rival Rhoen-Klinikum .

Among the potential buyers is German unlisted hospitals chain Asklepios, two sources said.

Asklepios in 2011 boosted its post-acute care business by taking control of hospitals operator MediClin, which runs 26 rehabilitation clinics.

Median, owned by buyout firm Advent International and British real estate investor Marcol, runs 43 healthcare facilities and provides post-acute care following orthopaedic surgery, heart attacks, strokes or accidents.

Asklepios and Advent declined to comment while officials at Median and Marcol were not immediately available for comment.

$1 = 0.7331 Euros Additional reporting by Andreas Kröner; Writing by Ludwig Burger; Editing by Maria Sheahan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
