FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Waterland buys Median Kliniken from Advent, Marcol
Sections
Featured
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
Business
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
Brexit
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
October 16, 2014 / 12:05 PM / 3 years ago

Waterland buys Median Kliniken from Advent, Marcol

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Oct 16 (Reuters) - Dutch private equity group Waterland agreed to buy Median Kliniken, Germany’s largest private-sector chain of health rehabilitation clinics, from buyout firm Advent International and British real estate investor Marcol, the companies said on Thursday.

They added they would not disclose financial terms.

Waterland said that it would sell Median’s real estate to a U.S. real estate investor over the next few months as part of a sale-and-lease-back agreement.

People familiar with the matter told Reuters earlier this month that Waterland was in exclusive talks to buy Median.

Median helps patients recover from orthopedic surgery, heart attacks, strokes and accidents. It has annual revenue of about 500 million euros ($637 million). (1 US dollar = 0.7843 euro) (Reporting by Ludwig Burger; Editing by Kirsti Knolle)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.