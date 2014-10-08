BRIEF-Median Technologies wins new projects and contract for total 1.58 mln euros

Oct 8 (Reuters) - Median Technologies SA :

* Has been selected to provide imaging solutions and services for three new studies

* Studies sponsored by global pharmaceutical companies and an Asian biotechnology company

* New studies represent approximately 1.4 million euros in project awards and 180,000 euros in signed contracts, giving total of 1.58 million euros

* Studies will start over a period running from Q4 2014 to Q4 2015