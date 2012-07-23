FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Media-Saturn founder mulls kicking out Metro -paper
July 23, 2012 / 7:01 AM / 5 years ago

Media-Saturn founder mulls kicking out Metro -paper

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

FRANKFURT, July 23 (Reuters) - The founder of Media-Saturn, Europe’s largest consumer electronics chain, warned Metro he might be able to remove the German retailer as majority owner if an ongoing dispute over the shareholder structure cannot be solved, he told a German newspaper.

Asked whether the atmosphere with Metro was poisoned, Erich Kellerhals on Monday told Sueddeutsche Zeitung: “You can see it that way. But parting with Metro -- even if we wanted it -- would first have to be financed.”

Kellerhals, 72, said he has not been actively looking for investors to replace Metro.

“But there are interested parties knocking on my door. If the dispute cannot be solved, we maybe have to think about new partners,” he said.

While Metro owns 75.4 percent of Media-Saturn, Kellerhals owns a blocking minority with 21.6 percent.

Metro tried to circumvent his veto rights last year by setting up a separate advisory board at the unit, but a court later ruled that key decisions still had to be approved by 80 percent of the shareholders.

Media-Saturn suffered a 13.4 percent drop in operating profit last year, the biggest decline among Metro’s major businesses. It contributes about 23 percent of the group’s earnings before interest and tax (EBIT). (Reporting by Christoph Steitz; Editing by Jon Loades-Carter)

