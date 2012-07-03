FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Mediaset sees Italy ad sales down around 10 pct in Q2
Sections
Featured
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
A tale of two photos
Reuters Backstory
A tale of two photos
Pence leaves NFL game after players kneel
Pence leaves NFL game after players kneel
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
July 3, 2012 / 9:47 AM / 5 years ago

Mediaset sees Italy ad sales down around 10 pct in Q2

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MILAN, July 3 (Reuters) - Key domestic advertising sales at Italy’s biggest private broadcaster Mediaset fell around 10 percent in the second quarter, vice president Pier Silvio Berlusconi signalled at a press conference late on Monday.

Berlusconi said in comments embargoed until Tuesday that the second quarter was in line with the previous three months, in which Mediaset’s Italian advertising revenues slumped 10.2 percent, hit by a deep economic recession in the euro zone’s third-largest economy.

“The advertising market saw a drop without precedent,” Berlusconi said, adding June suffered because of rival state-owned RAI’s broadcasting rights for the European soccer championships.

At 0935 GMT shares in Mediaset, controlled by the family of former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi, were up 0.9 percent, broadly in line with a 0.7 percent rise in Milan’s blue-chip stock index.

Pier Silvio Berlusconi said the company would invest 2 billion euros into content production, mostly in Italy, despite the weak economic backdrop. (Reporting by Ilaria Polleschi; Editing by Mark Potter)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.