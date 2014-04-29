Mediaset CEO says Italian ad sales nearly flat in Jan-April

COLOGNO MONZESE, Italy, April 29 (Reuters) - Italian broadcaster Mediaset saw advertising sales on its core domestic market fall by around 1 percent in the first quarter, its chief executive said on Tuesday, adding the first four months were almost flat compared with a year earlier.

“The first three months are down around 1 percent, over the first four months we are nearly flat, with a market that generally continues to have a negative trend,” CEO Giuliano Adreani told journalists after a shareholder meeting.

“The first part of April went really well, in the last part we’re suffering a bit.”

Italy’s worst recession since World War II has hurt consumer spending, leading to a contraction in advertising revenues.

Mediaset is controlled by the family of former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi.