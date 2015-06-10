FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Mediaset Italy ad revs to improve in June after small rise in May-CEO
Sections
Featured
Florida Keys, airports partially re-open
Hurricane Irma
Florida Keys, airports partially re-open
Commentary: The North Korean nuclear ‘crisis’ is an illusion
North Korea
Commentary: The North Korean nuclear ‘crisis’ is an illusion
Gulf refiners rumble back to life, piece by piece
Energy & Environment
Gulf refiners rumble back to life, piece by piece
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Advertising/Marketing
June 10, 2015 / 8:10 AM / 2 years ago

Mediaset Italy ad revs to improve in June after small rise in May-CEO

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SANTA MARGHERITA LIGURE, Italy June 10 (Reuters) - Domestic advertising sales at Italian broadcaster Mediaset rose slightly in May and are expected to improve further in June, Chief Executive Pier Silvio Berlusconi said.

Mediaset’s key Italian ad revenues dropped 1.6 percent in the first quarter. The company said in May that the second quarter would perform in line with the previous year.

“On advertising, we are doing better than competitors,” the son of former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi said at an event to present the group’s new pay-TV offering.

“May saw a small increase and June will be even better,” he added.

Stefano Sala, CEO of Mediaset’s Italian advertising arm Publitalia, said Milan’s Expo 2015 international exhibition had not helped sales but actually diverted investments from traditional media.

Pier Silvio Berlusconi did not rule out Mediaset may reach a commercial deal with a phone company shortly.

He dismissed as “nonexistent” the idea of a merger between Mediaset’s pay-TV business and Sky Italia, the Italian arm of Britain’s Sky, reiterating no talks were under way. (Reporting by Ilaria Polleschi)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.