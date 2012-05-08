FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Mediaset sees no improvement in Italy adv sales in April-May
Sections
Featured
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
World
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
California
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
May 8, 2012 / 4:40 PM / 5 years ago

Mediaset sees no improvement in Italy adv sales in April-May

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, May 8 (Reuters) - Mediaset expects the decline in its Italian advertising sales to be in line with the drop seen in the first quarter, Luigi Colombo, managing director of its Publitalia advertising unit, said in a conference call on Tuesday.

Falling advertising sales and a weak pay-TV operation dragged quarterly net profit at Italy’s biggest commercial broadcaster down 85 percent, the company said on Tuesday, reaffirming its guidance for lower 2012 profit.

Gross domestic advertising sales at Mediaset fell 10.2 percent to 623 million euros in the first quarter. (Reporting by Claudia Cristoferi)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.