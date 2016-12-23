Italy court overturns TV soccer rights ruling on Mediaset

ROME, Dec 23 (Reuters) - An Italian court has ruled in favour of Mediaset in a case involving TV soccer rights, scrapping a fine of 51.4 million euros ($54 million) slapped on the broadcaster earlier this year, a court document showed on Friday.

In April Italy's competition watchdog fined Mediaset along with Sky Italia, a unit of Sky Plc, for violating competition laws in the 2014 sale of football rights.