Italy antitrust fines Mediaset, Sky in soccer TV rights case

MILAN, April 20 (Reuters) - Broadcasters Mediaset and Sky Italia, a unit of Sky Plc, have been fined 55.4 million euros ($63 million) for violating competition laws in the 2014 sale of football rights, the Italian antitrust said on Wednesday.

In a statement, the competition watchdog said it had fined Mediaset 51.4 million euros in the case and Sky Italia 4 million euros.

The watchdog also fined Infront, the Swiss-based agency that managed the auction process, 9 million euros and Lega Calcio 1.9 million euros. ($1 = 0.8829 euros) (Reporting by Stephen Jewkes; editing by Agnieszka Flak)