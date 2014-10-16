FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Mediaset, 21 Investimenti sell Italian cinema chain to Britain's Vue
October 16, 2014 / 7:06 AM / 3 years ago

Mediaset, 21 Investimenti sell Italian cinema chain to Britain's Vue

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Oct 16 (Reuters) - Italian broadcaster Mediaset and 21 Investimenti have sold domestic cinema network The Space to British cinema chain Vue Entertainment International for 105 million euros ($134 million).

The Space controls more than 20 percent of the Italian cinema market and has annual revenues of around 170 million euros, the broadcaster owned by former Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi and the holding company of Italian entrepreneur Alessandro Benetton said in a joint statement on Thursday. (1 US dollar = 0.7813 euro) (Reporting by Valentina Za and Claudia Cristoferi; Editing by Oleg Vukmanovic)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
