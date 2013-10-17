FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Mediaset 2019 bond seen yielding 5.5-5.75 pct-sources
Sections
Featured
Trump lifts foreign shipping restrictions for storm-hit Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Trump lifts foreign shipping restrictions for storm-hit Puerto Rico
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Breakingviews
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
U.S. carmakers eye chance to cut oversupply
Autos
U.S. carmakers eye chance to cut oversupply
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
October 17, 2013 / 8:04 AM / 4 years ago

Mediaset 2019 bond seen yielding 5.5-5.75 pct-sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Oct 17 (Reuters) - An unrated bond that Italian broadcaster Mediaset is preparing to launch will be for at least 300 million euros ($405 million) and mature in January 2019, sources close to the deal said on Thursday.

Preliminary indications on the bond pricing point to a yield of between 5.50 and 5.75 percent, the sources said.

Banca IMI, BNP Paribas, Mediobanca and UniCredit are managing the issue. ($1 = 0.7412 euros) (Reporting by Gabriella Bruschi, writing by Valentina Za, editing by Jennifer Clark)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.