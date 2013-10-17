Mediaset 2019 bond seen yielding 5.5-5.75 pct-sources

MILAN, Oct 17 (Reuters) - An unrated bond that Italian broadcaster Mediaset is preparing to launch will be for at least 300 million euros ($405 million) and mature in January 2019, sources close to the deal said on Thursday.

Preliminary indications on the bond pricing point to a yield of between 5.50 and 5.75 percent, the sources said.

Banca IMI, BNP Paribas, Mediobanca and UniCredit are managing the issue. ($1 = 0.7412 euros) (Reporting by Gabriella Bruschi, writing by Valentina Za, editing by Jennifer Clark)