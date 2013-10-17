Mediaset bond draws 2.75 bln euro demand-sources

FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 17, 2013 / 10:41 AM / 4 years ago

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Oct 17 (Reuters) - An unrated Jan. 2019 bond Italian broadcaster Mediaset is preparing to launch has drawn orders worth around 2.75 billion euros and is now expected to yield around 5.375 percent, less than previously indicated, sources close to the deal said on Thursday.

“The bond will be priced to yield around 5.375 percent, with a spread of 12.5 basis points above or below that level,” one of the sources said, adding books were now closed.

Initial pricing indications were for a yield of between 5.50 and 5.75 percent.

A Feb. 2017 bond Mediaset issued in 2010 traded on Thursday at a yield of 4.33 percent.

The expected size of the new issue is of at least 300 million euros ($405 million).

Banca IMI, BNP Paribas, Mediobanca and UniCredit are managing the issue. ($1 = 0.7412 euros) (Reporting by Gabriella Bruschi, writing by Valentina Za, editing by Francesca Landini)

