Mediaset to appoint Pier Silvio Berlusconi as CEO on Thursday-sources

ROME, April 30 (Reuters) - The board of Mediaset is set to appoint on Thursday Pier Silvio Berlusconi as chief executive of Italy’s biggest private broadcaster replacing long-standing CEO Giuliano Adreani, two sources close to the matter said.

Adreani will continue to be chairman of Mediaset’s advertising arm Publitalia.

Changes at Mediaset, owned by the family of former Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi, have become the focus of attention since holding company Fininvest in February sold an 8 percent stake on the market, a move a Citi analyst said “would not make sense before a full disposal”. (Reporting by Paolo Biondi, editing by Giselda Vagnoni)