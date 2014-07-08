Italy court acquits Mediaset execs in Mediatrade case

MILAN, July 8 (Reuters) - An Italian court on Tuesday acquitted two Mediaset executives, including Pier Silvio Berlusconi, the son of the former prime minister, of alleged tax fraud relating to the TV group’s broadcasting rights firm Mediatrade.

The court applied the statute of limitations to events that happened in 2005 and acquitted the two executives for events occurring in the period 2006-2008.

Mediatrade had been accused of buying film and television rights at inflated prices to evade 10 million euros ($13.64 million) in taxes.

The prosecution had asked for a three year and two month sentence for Berlusconi, who serves as Mediaset’s deputy chairman.

The prosecution had also asked for a three year and four month sentence for Mediaset Chairman Fedele Confalonieri.

Berlusconi and Confalonieri have always denied any wrongdoing. ($1 = 0.7331 Euros) (Reporting by Sara Rossi, writing by Agnieszka Flak, editing by Stephen Jewkes)