MILAN, Nov 12 (Reuters) - Mediaset expects advertising sales in Italy to fall by a “mid single digit” rate in October and November, the head of its domestic adverting arm Publitalia said on Tuesday.

Speaking during a conference call on Mediaset’s nine-month results, Luigi Colombo added that the company did not have any view on the trend for December. (Reporting by Danilo Masoni, editing by Isla Binnie)