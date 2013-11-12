FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Mediaset CFO says no tower deal on table with Telecom Italia
November 12, 2013 / 5:46 PM / 4 years ago

Mediaset CFO says no tower deal on table with Telecom Italia

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Nov 12 (Reuters) - Mediaset’s CFO Marco Giordani said on Tuesday that the company’s EI Towers unit would take part in an expected consolidation of the market but added there was no agreement for a possible purchase of Telecom Italia’s towers.

“There is no deal on the table,” Giordani told analysts on a conference call to present his company’s nine-month results.

Telecom Italia unveiled last week a 4 billion euro plan to fix its balance sheet and fund investments that envisages the sale of mobile towers in Italy and Brazil. (Reporting by Danilo Masoni)

