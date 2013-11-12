FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Mediaset sees 50 mln euros extra savings as core profit doubles
Sections
Featured
Drinking water in short supply
Puerto Rico
Drinking water in short supply
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
States wary of insurer pullout as Obamacare deadline nears
Health
States wary of insurer pullout as Obamacare deadline nears
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Broadcasting
November 12, 2013 / 5:01 PM / 4 years ago

Mediaset sees 50 mln euros extra savings as core profit doubles

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Nov 12 (Reuters) - Italian broadcaster Mediaset said on Tuesday it expected to achieve 50 million euros ($67 million) of additional cost savings compared its three year target of 450 million euros, as its core profit doubled in the first nine months of the year.

“The company will reach the target of the 2012-2014 plan a year ahead of schedule, improving by more than 50 million euros total savings since 2011,” the company said in a statement.

Mediaset, controlled by former Italian prime minister Silvio Berlusconi, said its nine-month EBIT rose to 109.6 million euros from 46.9 million euros, while revenues fell to 2.39 billion euros from 2.66 billion euros.

Advertising sales in Italy showed a slight improvement of 0.1 percent in the third quarter of 2013, the first quarterly rise in almost two years, it said.

$1 = 0.7442 euros Reporting by Danilo Masoni

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.