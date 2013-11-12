Mediaset sees 50 mln euros extra savings as core profit doubles

MILAN, Nov 12 (Reuters) - Italian broadcaster Mediaset said on Tuesday it expected to achieve 50 million euros ($67 million) of additional cost savings compared its three year target of 450 million euros, as its core profit doubled in the first nine months of the year.

“The company will reach the target of the 2012-2014 plan a year ahead of schedule, improving by more than 50 million euros total savings since 2011,” the company said in a statement.

Mediaset, controlled by former Italian prime minister Silvio Berlusconi, said its nine-month EBIT rose to 109.6 million euros from 46.9 million euros, while revenues fell to 2.39 billion euros from 2.66 billion euros.

Advertising sales in Italy showed a slight improvement of 0.1 percent in the third quarter of 2013, the first quarterly rise in almost two years, it said.