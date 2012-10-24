FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Spain's Mediaset profit falls on declining ad revenues
October 24, 2012 / 4:21 PM / 5 years ago

Spain's Mediaset profit falls on declining ad revenues

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID, Oct 24 (Reuters) - Television company Mediaset Espana said on Wednesday that nine-month net profit fell by more than half year-on-year due to falling advertising spend in Spain, where cash-strapped consumers are spending less in a recession.

Mediaset Espana, part of former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi’s Mediaset empire, said nine-month net profit fell 60 percent to 40.7 million euros ($52.8 million) from 102.3 million euros in 2011. Net advertising revenue dropped 13.5 percent to 594.9 million euros.

Adjusted net profit including the impact of non-cash items dipped by 54 percent year-on-year to 52.1 million euros. ($1 = 0.7711 euros) (Reporting by Clare Kane; Editing by Tracy Rucinski)

