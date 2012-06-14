REFILE-Mediaset must face up to new challenges

* Mediaset at dead end without Berlusconi, analyst says

* Advertising trends shifting to satellite, internet

* Shares at record low

By Danilo Masoni

MILAN, June 14 (Reuters) - Mixing media and power has been the secret of Italian billionaire Silvio Berlusconi’s success in politics and at his television giant Mediaset for more than 20 years.

The magic formula, however, is no longer working. The shares have slumped to a record low and management needs to meet new challenges and begin a massive change in its corporate culture to win back investor confidence.

Former prime minister Berlusconi built his media empire in the mid-1980s by selling cheap advertising to small Italian businesses, boosting their brand names while building a consensus that helped to propel him into politics in 1994.

In the years that followed, Mediaset cemented the dominance of its advertising arm Publitalia, whose 62 percent share of the 3.6 billion euro ($4.5 billion) domestic TV market is unrivalled in Europe.

Mediaset continued to outperform the market during the first stage of the global financial crisis and Italy’s recession. But when euro zone woes forced Berlusconi from power last November, Mediaset sales started to drop off, highlighting the urgent need for radical change if the broadcaster is to survive in the fast-paced digital age.

“I really think the company is at a dead end,” said Claudio Aspesi, analyst at Bernstein in London. “In the media industry it’s hard to find managers with a vision, and the perception is that Mediaset needs to take a quantum leap.”

Moves by Mediaset to reduce costs drastically and cut dividends to free up valuable cash as its debt soared have not been enough to restore investor confidence in a company facing a 30 percent slump in profits for a second year running.

After failing to diversify into TV production with Dutch group Endemol and turn its pay-TV unit into a profitable business, Mediaset remains too focused on its traditional advertising business. Worse, its two core markets, Italy and Spain, are at the centre of the euro zone crisis.

Mediobanca analyst Fabio Pavan said that a further 250 million euros in cost cuts, a pay-TV unit partner and stronger drive into the digital world could help to improve the investment case.

Mediaset advertising sales fell more than the sector in the first three months of this year - which also happened to be the first full quarter without Berlusconi as prime minister.

Arch rival Sky Italia, the pay-TV satellite unit of Rupert Murdoch’s News Corp, posted a stellar 25 percent gain in its advertising sales in the first two months after a flat 2011. Internet advertising sales rose almost 25 percent.

LESSONS FROM A COMEDIAN

Mediaset’s difficulties have been symbolised by the rise of a movement led by comedian Beppe Grillo - banned from Italian TV in the 1980s - after Berlusconi suffered defeat in a round of local elections in May. It is now the country’s second most popular party.

Grillo’s call to “abolish” the Mediaset monopoly comes at a time when the new technocrat government of Mario Monti is slowly moving the regulatory goalposts, piling pressure on the company.

Ironically, the comedian’s campaign, which relies heavily on the internet and roadshows in cities across the country, offers clues to how Mediaset could find its way out of the woods.

Boston Consulting partner Antonio Turroni said that Italian consumers have shifted relatively quickly to multimedia content, but that Mediaset had been slow in spotting this trend and needed to transform its TV-focused products into brands that can attract and engage consumers on multiple media platforms.

“Mediaset has strong consumer brands, but the effort needed to transform a TV-centred corporate culture and retrain its staff is massive and could take years to complete,” he said.

The company’s long-standing executives had grown accustomed to easy times during Berlusconi’s reign, putting off the hard decisions needed to revive the business.

At the latest shareholder meeting in April, 69-year-old chief executive Giuliano Adreani told reporters that “a winning team should never be changed” when he was asked whether the company’s poor performance could herald a management shake-up.

An hour earlier shareholders had confirmed him in his post until 2015 and signed off the worst results in recent years.

Yet being sidelined from Italy’s halls of power could force Mediaset’s management to face reality and rethink strategy to stem the decline of its mature advertising business and loss-making pay-TV unit.

In a rare case of self-criticism, Mediaset’s head of strategic marketing, Marco Paolini, said last month that internet giants such as Google, Apple and Facebook will become Mediaset’s most serious competitors, replacing Sky.