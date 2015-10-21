FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 21, 2015 / 12:21 PM / 2 years ago

Mediaset strikes digital content deal with Google

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Oct 21 (Reuters) - Italian broadcaster Mediaset and Google have clinched a content deal that brings an eight-year legal dispute to an end and opens prospects for future cooperation, the two companies said on Wednesday.

Mediaset, controlled by former Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi, said in a joint statement with the U.S. internet search company the agreement was aimed at developing its digital content through a partnership with YouTube and Google Play.

The deal also includes a joint strategy for content protection to ensure copyright protection, the companies said.

In 2008 Mediaset sued Google and its YouTube business for illegally using its material.

“Google/YouTube and Mediaset recognise the mutually constructive approach that has led to the agreement and are delighted with the prospects opened up,” the two companies said.

Reporting by Stephen Jewkes; Editing by Pravin Char

