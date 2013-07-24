FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Mediaset Espana H1 net down 20 pct on weak advertising
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Broadcasting
July 24, 2013 / 4:03 PM / 4 years ago

Mediaset Espana H1 net down 20 pct on weak advertising

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID, July 24 (Reuters) - TV group Mediaset Espana said on Wednesday its first half net profit fell 19.9 percent to 30.1 million euros ($39.79 million) hit by lower advertising income as a sickly economy weighed and after a good first half in 2012.

Revenue, mostly made up of advertising, fell 8.8 percent to 465.9 million euros. Mediaset Espana flagship channel Telecinco was Spain’s most-watched free-to-air TV station in June for the fifth consecutive month. It is 40 percent owned by Italy’s Mediaset. ($1 = 0.7565 euros) (Reporting By Elisabeth O‘Leary; Editing by Sonya Dowsett)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.