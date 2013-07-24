Mediaset Espana H1 net down 20 pct on weak advertising

MADRID, July 24 (Reuters) - TV group Mediaset Espana said on Wednesday its first half net profit fell 19.9 percent to 30.1 million euros ($39.79 million) hit by lower advertising income as a sickly economy weighed and after a good first half in 2012.

Revenue, mostly made up of advertising, fell 8.8 percent to 465.9 million euros. Mediaset Espana flagship channel Telecinco was Spain’s most-watched free-to-air TV station in June for the fifth consecutive month. It is 40 percent owned by Italy’s Mediaset. ($1 = 0.7565 euros) (Reporting By Elisabeth O‘Leary; Editing by Sonya Dowsett)