MILAN, May 8 (Reuters) - Italy’s largest commercial broadcaster Mediaset said on Tuesday its net profit plunged 85 percent to 10.3 million euros in the first three months of the year, hit by falling advertising revenue in both Italy and Spain.

The group, controlled by former Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi, confirmed in a statement after the market close it expected a fall in net profits in 2012. (Reporting by Michel Rose)