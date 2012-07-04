FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Mediaset draws interest for pay-TV, nothing concrete-exec
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
July 4, 2012 / 12:31 PM / in 5 years

Mediaset draws interest for pay-TV, nothing concrete-exec

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, July 4 (Reuters) - Mediaset has received ‘vague expressions’ of interest for potential partnerships with its pay-TV business, but there is nothing concrete, a Mediaset executive said on Wednesday.

A report in Italy’s financial daily Il Sole 24 Ore said Mediaset had been approached by German network RTL and Al-Jazeera for a possible joint-venture with its Premium pay-TV channels.

“We have received vague expressions of interests, but there is nothing concrete,” Luigi Colombo, director general of Mediaset’s advertising arm Publitalia, told reporters.

Shares in Mediaset rose 4 percent, a 6-week high against a weaker index down 0.9 percent.

RTL group spokesman Oliver Fahlbusch said the company does not comment on rumours. (Reporting by Claudia Cristoferi; additional reporting by Philip Baillie and Peter Maushagen in Frankfurt)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
