MILAN, July 17 (Reuters) - Italian broadcaster, Mediaset has sharply increased its three-year cost-cutting plan to 400 million euros, two union sources told Reuters on Tuesday.

Previously, the company’s cost-cutting plan was at 250 million euros ($306.00 million).

Shares in Mediaset shed 0.8 percent following the announcement, before paring slightly to a 0.6 percent drop on Tuesday. ($1 = 0.8170 euros) (Reporting by Claudia Cristoferi)