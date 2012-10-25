FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Berlusconi withdrawal, weak Spain hit Mediaset shares
When lives depend on doctors and generators
Puerto Rico
When lives depend on doctors and generators
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
Cyber Risk
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
October 25, 2012 / 7:16 AM / in 5 years

Berlusconi withdrawal, weak Spain hit Mediaset shares

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Oct 25 (Reuters) - Shares in Italian private broadcaster Mediaset opened lower on Thursday after its owner and former prime minister Silvio Berlusconi confirmed he would not stand in next year’s election.

The stock was also hit by a 60 percent fall in nine-month net profits at Spanish unit Mediaset Espana, reported after the market close on Wednesday.

At 0707 GMT, Mediaset’s shares fell 1.1 percent to 1.39 euros, underperforming the blue-chip index which was down 0.1 percent.

Reporting By Silvia Aloisi

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
