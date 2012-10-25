Berlusconi withdrawal, weak Spain hit Mediaset shares

MILAN, Oct 25 (Reuters) - Shares in Italian private broadcaster Mediaset opened lower on Thursday after its owner and former prime minister Silvio Berlusconi confirmed he would not stand in next year’s election.

The stock was also hit by a 60 percent fall in nine-month net profits at Spanish unit Mediaset Espana, reported after the market close on Wednesday.

At 0707 GMT, Mediaset’s shares fell 1.1 percent to 1.39 euros, underperforming the blue-chip index which was down 0.1 percent.