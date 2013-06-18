FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Italy's Mediaset chairman says impossible to make full-year forecast
June 18, 2013 / 9:12 AM / in 4 years

Italy's Mediaset chairman says impossible to make full-year forecast

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ROME, June 18 (Reuters) - The chairman of Italian broadcaster Mediaset said on Tuesday it was impossible to forecast the company’s full-year advertising sales after a weak start to 2013.

“It is impossible to make predictions about how the year will go,” Fedele Confalonieri, chairman of the TV company controlled by former prime minister Silvio Berlusconi, told reporters at an event in Rome.

Mediaset has embarked on a cost-cutting drive after its gross Italian advertising sales dropped 19 percent in the first quarter to 501.8 million euros ($669.8 million).

The company’s advertising head previously said advertising sales would probably see a “high single-digit fall” in May and June. ($1 = 0.7492 euros) (Reporting By Alberto Sisto, writing by Isla Binnie)

