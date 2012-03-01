FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Mediaset CEO sees 2011 profit at over 200 mln euros-report
Sections
Featured
U.S. hikes tensions in NAFTA talks with call for 'sunset clause'
Politics
U.S. hikes tensions in NAFTA talks with call for 'sunset clause'
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
North Korea Revealed
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
Facebook could do with more Sheryl Sandberg
Breakingviews
Facebook could do with more Sheryl Sandberg
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
March 1, 2012 / 6:25 AM / 6 years ago

Mediaset CEO sees 2011 profit at over 200 mln euros-report

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, March 1 (Reuters) - Italian broadcaster Mediaset Chief Executive Giuliano Adreani sees 2011 profit at more than 200 million euros, he told business daily Il Sole-24 Ore in a question and answer interview on Thursday.

“Even though our advertising revenues fell by 3 percent last year, we were able to outperform our competitors,” he told the paper. “In these conditions, we will end the year with more than 200 million in profits.”

The estimate is in line with an earlier company forecast made on January 16, but well below the broadcaster’s 2010 net profit of 352 million euros.

Mediaset will release results on Tuesday March 20. (Reporting by Jennifer Clark)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.