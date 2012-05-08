UPDATE 1-Mediaset profit tumbles as ad revenue shrinks

(Adds details, shares)

MILAN, May 8 (Reuters) - Mediaset, Italy’s biggest commercial broadcaster, said falling ad sales and a weak pay-TV performance dragged quarterly net profit down 85 percent, and it repeated its guidance for lower 2012 profit.

Mediaset, which is feeling the pinch from recessions in the Italian and Spanish markets and competition from satellite rival Sky Italia and other niche content players, said on Tuesday gross domestic advertising sales fell 10.2 percent to 623 million euros ($809 million) in the first quarter.

The company is pursuing a 250 million euro three-year cost-cutting plan and has halved its 2011 dividend payout to keep debt under control but needs to secure new sources of income as economic prospects remain grim and competition is on the rise.

The group controlled by former prime minister Silvio Berlusconi signalled in March plans to expand its small online business through deals with global players. Like other European broadcasters, Mediaset, Italy’s biggest advertising seller, is struggling to adapt as the ad environment is transformed by the online challenge and the proliferation of niche channels.

The company posted on Tuesday a net profit of 10.3 million euros and confirmed guidance that “unless there was some improvement in market conditions”, 2012 net profit and cash generation would be lower than in 2011.

It could also find itself excluded from the contest to secure new TV frequencies, as government plans would limit participants to those with fewer TV assets than Mediaset. The rules will be drawn up by a new communications regulator, whose appointment is expected in May.

Shares in Mediaset, which have been hitting new lows since their 1996 flotation, closed down 2.6 percent on Tuesday before the results were published. ($1 = 0.7695 euros) (Reporting by Danilo Masoni)