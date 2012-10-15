FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Mediaset has received interest from foreign TV players - source
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 15, 2012 / 6:20 PM / in 5 years

Mediaset has received interest from foreign TV players - source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Oct 15 (Reuters) - Italy’s No. 1 commercial broadcaster Mediaset has drawn interest from a series of foreign TV groups, a source close to the company confirmed on Monday.

“Mediaset reiterates it has received, as already officially communicated by top management, various signs of interest from several foreign TV operators,” the source said.

Recent press reports have spoken of interest from foreign players for the group and, in particular, for its pay-TV unit Mediaset Premium, which is struggling to compete with News Corp’s pay television channel Sky Italia.

The press reports said Russian investors and the Sheik of Qatar were among those interested.

At the beginning of July Mediaset said it had received expressions of interest for potential partnerships with its pay-TV business.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.