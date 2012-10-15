Mediaset has received interest from foreign TV players - source

MILAN, Oct 15 (Reuters) - Italy’s No. 1 commercial broadcaster Mediaset has drawn interest from a series of foreign TV groups, a source close to the company confirmed on Monday.

“Mediaset reiterates it has received, as already officially communicated by top management, various signs of interest from several foreign TV operators,” the source said.

Recent press reports have spoken of interest from foreign players for the group and, in particular, for its pay-TV unit Mediaset Premium, which is struggling to compete with News Corp’s pay television channel Sky Italia.

The press reports said Russian investors and the Sheik of Qatar were among those interested.

At the beginning of July Mediaset said it had received expressions of interest for potential partnerships with its pay-TV business.