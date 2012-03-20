FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 2-Mediaset sees difficult 2012 after profit fall
Sections
Featured
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
World
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
U.S.
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 20, 2012 / 7:05 PM / 6 years ago

UPDATE 2-Mediaset sees difficult 2012 after profit fall

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

* Sees 2012 profit lower than 2011

* Cuts dividend by 71 pct to 0.10 euros a share

* Shares edge up 0.17 percent before results

MILAN, March 20 (Reuters) - Italy’s biggest commercial broadcaster Mediaset SpA warned on Tuesday of a difficult year ahead after 2011 net profit fell 36 percent, dragged down by a fall in advertising sales and losses at its pay-TV operation.

The group, owned by former prime minister Silvio Berlusconi, cut its dividend by a higher-than-expected 71 percent to 0.10 euros per share, as its debt rose to about 1.8 billion euros ($2.38 billion).

“In such an uncertain period the first priority is protecting the financial solidity of the company, and we decided to pay out 50 percent of profit,” Chief Financial Officer Marco Giordani said in a conference call. Mediaset has traditionally paid out all of its net profit.

“The cost-cutting programme will help us to reduce our debt by one-fourth in three years’ time,” he added.

Mediaset - Italy’s leading advertising player, with a market share above 35 percent - predicted a lower net profit for 2012 and said the negative trend in advertising in Italy was mainly linked to cuts by Telecom Italia.

In 2011 net profit was 225 million euros, below analyst expectations for 261 million euros.

“Q4 was clearly very weak. The old pattern of Mediaset outperforming the TV market is not holding,” Nomura analysts said in a note, keeping their “reduce” recommendation on the stock.

“Given the negative advertising trend, we are somewhat surprised cost-cutting has not been increased, but we suspect it will be as we go through the year.”

The decline in advertising sales in the first three months of the year was in line with a drop seen in the previous quarter, Mediaset said, citing the economic downturn it its two key Italian and Spanish markets.

Giordani confirmed the group’s plan to cut costs by 250 million euros by 2014 and said Mediaset was comfortable with its debt covenants and had no refinancing problems.

Its pay-TV operation, which competes against News Corp unit Sky Italia, posted a 65.8 million-euro operating loss, after an 836 million euro outlay to acquire Serie A football rights.

Mediaset earlier this month signaled plans to boost its online business through deals with global Internet players like Facebook, Microsoft Corp, Twitter and Yahoo Inc .

Shares in Mediaset closed up 0.17 percent at 2.29 euros before the results were published.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.