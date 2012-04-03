Mediaset sells all of Endemol stake

MILAN, April 3 (Reuters) - Italian commercial broadcaster Mediaset said on Tuesday it sold its entire stake in television production company Endemol, exiting the creator of “Big Brother” after a debt restructuring handed control of the company to creditors.

Mediaset had said it would only invest further in Endemol if it could have a “clear strategy for the group, a clear involvement of Mediaset,” it said in November of last year.

Mediaset bought a stake in Endemol in 2007. A debt restructuring was completed earlier this year.