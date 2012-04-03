FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Mediaset sells all of Endemol stake
Sections
Featured
Trump open to bilateral pacts if NAFTA talks fail
Politics
Trump open to bilateral pacts if NAFTA talks fail
Winds fan California wildfires
U.S.
Winds fan California wildfires
Venezuelan emigrants reluctantly return home
Venezuela
Venezuelan emigrants reluctantly return home
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
April 3, 2012 / 6:41 AM / 6 years ago

Mediaset sells all of Endemol stake

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, April 3 (Reuters) - Italian commercial broadcaster Mediaset said on Tuesday it sold its entire stake in television production company Endemol, exiting the creator of “Big Brother” after a debt restructuring handed control of the company to creditors.

Mediaset had said it would only invest further in Endemol if it could have a “clear strategy for the group, a clear involvement of Mediaset,” it said in November of last year.

Mediaset bought a stake in Endemol in 2007. A debt restructuring was completed earlier this year.

Reporting by Jennifer Clark

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.