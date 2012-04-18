FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Mediaset cannot say if will participate in TV auction
April 18, 2012 / 8:46 AM / in 5 years

Mediaset cannot say if will participate in TV auction

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, April 18 (Reuters) - Mediaset Chairman Fedele Confalonieri said on Wednesday he could not say if the company will participate in an planned auction of digital terrestrial television frequencies.

The Italian government said on Monday an auction of digital television frequencies will be called within 120 days, reversing a plan by the previous administration to give them away for free.

Market observers say the auction risks drawing little interest.

Press reports have said last weekend Mediaset could secure additional TV frequencies without any additional cash by using its own frequencies now limited to mobile TV. (Reporting by Danilo Masoni)

