ROME, Feb 22 (Reuters) - The Italian government ruled on Friday that private broadcasters including former Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi’s Mediaset network must invest at least 3.2 percent of net revenue in local TV and film production by the end of 2014.

Under a decree passed by the industry and culture ministries, state-owned RAI must invest 3.6 percent of its revenue in the same period, a statement said.