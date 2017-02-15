FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 15, 2017 / 1:09 PM / 6 months ago

Mediaset has no lay-off, office closure plans - CFO to trade unions

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Feb 15 (Reuters) - Italian broadcaster Mediaset has no plans to lay off workers or close down offices, a trade union leader said on Wednesday, citing comments by the Mediaset CFO in a meeting with the unions.

"No job cuts or office closures are envisaged," Uilcom general secretary Pierpaolo Mischi told Reuters.

Mediaset said in January in its four-year plan it intended to make cost cuts worth 123 million euros. Italian media has reported the group is considering job cuts.

Mischi also confirmed Mediaset would take part in bids to buy the TV rights for Italy's Serie A and the European Champions League.

Reporting by Giancarlo Navach

