May 10, 2016 / 4:30 PM / a year ago

Mediaset sees positive H1 advertising as Q1 sales beat forecast

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, May 10 (Reuters) - Italian broadcaster Mediaset expects advertising sales in the first half of the year to stay in positive territory after it posted an increase in first quarter revenues to beat forecasts.

The group, controlled by the Berlusconi family holding company Fininvest, said sales in the first quarter rose by 9.4 percent to 786.1 million euros ($895 million), above an average of 7 analyst estimates of 774 million euros.

The broadcaster said domestic advertising sales in the first three months of the year rose 4.7 per cent, highlighting the ongoing recovery in the Italian advertising market.

The first quarter net loss was 18 million euros compared to a profit of 0.6 million euros in the same period last year, it said.

$1 = 0.8784 euros Reporting by Giulia Segreti, editing by Stephen Jewkes

