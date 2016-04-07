FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Mediaset to hold board meeting on Friday - source
Sections
"Everything in the house is history"
Hurricane Harvey
"Everything in the house is history"
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Broadcasting
April 7, 2016 / 4:40 PM / a year ago

Mediaset to hold board meeting on Friday - source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, April 7 (Reuters) - Italian broadcaster Mediaset has called a board meeting for Friday, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters, but there was no indication yet on whether a potential deal with French media group Vivendi was on the agenda.

Shares in the company rose earlier this week following media reports the group was close to agreeing a share swap with Vivendi as part of a deal which would also see the French group take control of Mediaset’s pay-TV unit.

The board meeting is expected to start at 1500 GMT and will be held in Milan, the source added. (Reporting by Giulia Segreti, editing by Silvia Aloisi)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.