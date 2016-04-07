FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Mediaset board to examine deal with Vivendi on Friday- sources
April 7, 2016

Mediaset board to examine deal with Vivendi on Friday- sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN/ROME, April 7 (Reuters) - The board of Italian broadcaster Mediaset will examine a potential deal with French media group Vivendi at a meeting on Friday, two sources familiar with the matter said.

One of the sources added that a statement on the matter was expected after market close on Friday.

Mediaset shares rose earlier this week following media reports the group was close to agreeing a share swap with Vivendi as part of a deal which would also see the French group take control of Mediaset’s pay-TV unit. (Reporting by Elvira Pollina and Giselda Vagnoni, writing by Agnieszka Flak)

