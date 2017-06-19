A year after Brexit vote, European and UK shares diverge
* Financials, energy stocks fall (Recasts, adds detail and quote, updates prices at close)
MILAN, June 19 Italian broadcaster Mediaset said on Monday it had bought an 11.1 percent stake in its pay TV unit Mediaset Premium from Spanish telephone group Telefonica.
The broadcaster, controlled by the family of former Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi, said as a result it now owned the whole of Premium.
It did not disclose any financial details.
(Reporting by Stephen Jewkes, editing by Francesca Landini)
JOHANNESBURG, June 23 South African e-commerce and pay-TV giant Naspers reported a 41 percent jump annual profit on Friday as strong results from its Chinese money spinner Tencent offset weak performances from its pay-TV and other e-commerce ventures.