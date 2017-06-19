MILAN, June 19 Italian broadcaster Mediaset said on Monday it had bought an 11.1 percent stake in its pay TV unit Mediaset Premium from Spanish telephone group Telefonica.

The broadcaster, controlled by the family of former Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi, said as a result it now owned the whole of Premium.

It did not disclose any financial details.

