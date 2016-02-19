FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Mediaset not in talks with Vivendi over pay TV unit - source
February 19, 2016 / 8:06 AM / 2 years ago

Mediaset not in talks with Vivendi over pay TV unit - source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Feb 19 (Reuters) - Mediaset is not in talks with French media group Vivendi over a sale of the Italian broadcaster’s pay TV unit, a source close to Mediaset said on Friday.

Some Italian newspaper reports on Friday said Vivendi had been discussing a possible cash and paper deal to buy Mediaset Premium.

“No talks, nothing new,” the source said, adding excellent relations with Vivendi, as with other operators in the sector, continued.

Mediaset shares were up 2.7 percent in early trade in Milan.

Reporting by Giancarlo Navach, editing by Silvia Aloisi

