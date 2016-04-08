Mediaset set to sell pay TV to Vivendi in share swap deal - sources

MILAN, April 8 (Reuters) - Italian broadcaster Mediaset is set to announce the sale of its pay-TV unit to French media giant Vivendi on Friday, two sources familiar with the matter said.

The deal will be part of a wider share swap agreement between the two companies, the sources added.

On Thursday Mediaset called an extraordinary board meeting scheduled for Friday at 1500 GMT.

Vivendi, which owns 24.9 percent of Telecom Italia , has said it is keen to create a southern European media conglomerate.