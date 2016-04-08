FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Mediaset set to sell pay TV to Vivendi in share swap deal - sources
Sections
“Everything in the house is history”
Hurricane Harvey
“Everything in the house is history”
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Broadcasting
April 8, 2016 / 10:15 AM / a year ago

Mediaset set to sell pay TV to Vivendi in share swap deal - sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, April 8 (Reuters) - Italian broadcaster Mediaset is set to announce the sale of its pay-TV unit to French media giant Vivendi on Friday, two sources familiar with the matter said.

The deal will be part of a wider share swap agreement between the two companies, the sources added.

On Thursday Mediaset called an extraordinary board meeting scheduled for Friday at 1500 GMT.

Vivendi, which owns 24.9 percent of Telecom Italia , has said it is keen to create a southern European media conglomerate.

Reporting by Giulia Segreti and Claudia Cristofori

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.