FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Vivendi could buy 3.5 percent of Mediaset - Le Monde
Sections
Trump's Houston trip will serve as empathy test
Politics
Trump's Houston trip will serve as empathy test
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Broadcasting
April 1, 2016 / 3:10 PM / a year ago

Vivendi could buy 3.5 percent of Mediaset - Le Monde

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, April 1 (Reuters) - Vivendi could buy 3.5 percent of Mediaset, the media group of Italian billionaire Silvio Berlusconi, with the aim to take control of its pay-TV Mediaset Premium unit, French newspaper Le Monde reported on Friday.

The move would be an “absolutely friendly” one, Le Monde reported, citing a source close to the matter. It would also allow Mediaset to buy a stake in Vivendi, the newspaper said.

The acquisition of Mediaset Premium in cash or shares remains an option, Le Monde reported, citing a source.

A Vivendi spokesman declined to comment. (Reporting by Mathieu Rosemain; editing by Michel Rose and David Evans)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.