Mediaset CEO given 14 months jail sentence in Mediatrade appeals trial

MILAN, March 17 (Reuters) - An appeals court on Thursday sentenced Mediaset Chief Executive Pier Silvio Berlusconi to 14 months in prison over alleged tax evasion at the Italian group’s broadcast rights arm Mediatrade, overturning a previous acquittal.

The court also handed down the same jail sentence to Mediaset Chairman Fedele Confalonieri.

Prosecutors accuse Mediatrade of having acquired film and television rights at inflated prices to pay lower taxes and then recouping some of the funds through foreign bank accounts.

Pier Silvio Berlusconi, son of former prime minister Silvio Berlusconi, and Confalonieri have always denied any wrongdoing. (Reporting by Manuela D‘Alessandro, writing by Valentina Za)