Mediaset, Mondadori to pool web, magazine, radio advertising

MILAN, Nov 14 (Reuters) - Italian broadcaster Mediaset and its sister company Mondadori agreed on Thursday a plan to group their digital, magazine and radio advertising operations under a single company.

Under the plan, Mondadori’s magazines and radio advertising activities will be integrated into Mediamond, an existing joint venture between the two companies both owned by former Italian prime minister Silvio Berlusconi.

Mediamond currently manages web advertising for Mondadori and Mediaset’s RTI television unit, the companies said in a joint statement, adding that the TV advertising business will remain in the hands of Mediaset’s advertising arms Publitalia and Digitalia.

The deal, which comes as adverting sales feel the pinch of a long economic downturn in Italy, is expected to be finalised by the end of the year. (Reporting by Danilo Masoni)