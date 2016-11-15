FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
9 months ago
Mediaset's Medusa sells exclusive movie pay-TV rights to Sky Italia
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Mayweather stops fading McGregor with 10th round TKO
BOXING
Mayweather stops fading McGregor with 10th round TKO
Britain to urge EU to show 'imagination' in Brexit talks
Brexit
Britain to urge EU to show 'imagination' in Brexit talks
'Sustainable' funds lag behind booming ETFs
Exchange-traded funds
'Sustainable' funds lag behind booming ETFs
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
November 15, 2016 / 4:45 PM / 9 months ago

Mediaset's Medusa sells exclusive movie pay-TV rights to Sky Italia

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Nov 15 (Reuters) - Mediaset's production unit, Medusa, said on Tuesday it had sold exclusive pay-TV rights to rival Sky Italia to air its Italian movies in the upcoming 2016-2017 season.

It did not disclose the value of the deal.

Broadcasting rights for Medusa films were previously shared between Sky's Italian unit and Mediaset's own pay-TV business, Mediaset Premium.

Loss-making Premium is at the centre of a legal battle between Mediaset, owned by former Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi, and Vivendi after the French group backed out of a deal to buy the pay-TV unit.

A source close to the matter said the movie-rights deal could be a sign that Mediaset is no longer as committed to Mediaset Premium as it once was.

Production and distribution company Medusa is behind box-office hits such as Paolo Sorrentino's Oscar-nominated Youth. (Reporting by Elvira Pollina and Giancarlo Navach; Writing by Giulia Segreti; Editing Mark Bendeich)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.