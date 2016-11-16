Mediaset pay-TV unit subscribers running below target-CEO

MILAN, Nov 16 (Reuters) - The pay-TV arm of Italian broadcaster Mediaset currently has 200,000 fewer subscribers than targeted and will end the year with a loss, Mediaset Premium's Chief Executive Franco Ricci said on Wednesday.

Mediaset agreed in April to sell its pay-TV unit to Vivendi but the French media group has backtracked on the deal and the two companies have engaged in a legal battle.

Ricci said Premium had around 2 million subscribers, 200,000 less than it envisaged under its business plan, which targets 2.5 million subscribers by 2018.

The CEO also said the unit would not be able to make up this year losses incurred because of a recently ended interim management accord with Vivendi which Mediaset says had paralysed key commercial decisions at Premium. (Reporting by Giancarlo Navach, writing by Valentina Za, editing by Giulia Segreti)