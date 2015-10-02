FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Mediaset had 1.83 mln pay-TV subscribers at end-September -source
October 2, 2015 / 11:31 AM / 2 years ago

Mediaset had 1.83 mln pay-TV subscribers at end-September -source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Oct 2 (Reuters) - Pay-TV subscribers at Italian broadcaster Mediaset rose to 1.83 million at the end of September helped by exclusive coverage of European Champions League football matches, a source close to the matter said on Friday.

The company’s goal is to reach 2 million subscriptions for its Mediaset Premium pay-TV business at the end of the year.

The group controlled by the family of former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi has invested around 700 million euros ($781 million) to secure exclusive Champions League broadcasting rights for 2015-2018.

In July, when the subscription campaign kicked off, Mediaset Premium had 1.7 million subscribers and it aims to boost that number to 2.5 million by 2018.

Mediaset declined to comment. Sources close to the company said data on new Premium subscriptions would be unveiled with third-quarter results in November.

$1 = 0.8959 euros Reporting by Claudia Cristoferi, writing by Valentina Za, editing by Crispian Balmer

